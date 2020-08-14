Resident Evil 7 is the best selling game of the series

Capcom confirms that the reboot of the saga, the story of Ethan and the Baker family, is the best-selling installment of Resident Evil, and being a survival horror.

Ethan Winters and the Baker family have just gone down in history. Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 7 is already the best-selling game in the series, with 7.9 million units sold. The title becomes the most successful installment of the series, thus beating Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6, who held the crown practically tied, with 7.7 and 7.6 million respectively. However, Capcom clarifies that these numbers do not take into account remasters, Gold versions and the like. With them Resident Evil 4 (is there a game that has been released on more platforms?), RE 5 and RE 6 continue to lead.

Conceived as a kind of “return to the origins”, the numbers of RE 7 will relieve more than one by showing that there is also a market for survival horror, that the future of the saga is not only for action video games. The same thing happens with Resident Evil 2 Remake, which becomes the fourth best-selling game in the franchise after just over a year and a half on sale, presenting its candidacy to take the first place in the not too distant future. This is the classification after its last update:

Counting only the original version

Resident Evil 7 – 7.9 million units

Resident Evil 5 – 7.7 million units

Resident Evil 6 – 7.6 million units

Resident Evil 2 Remake – 7.2 million units

Resident Evil 2 – 4.96 million units

Between all versions

Resident Evil 5 – 11.8 million units

Resident Evil 4 – 10.2 million units

Resident Evil 6 – 9.8 million units

Resident Evil 7 – 7.9 million units

Resident Evil 2 Remake – 7.2 million units



