Resident Evil 7 in the Xbox Game Pass news

The Microsoft service will also add the second and third chapters of Tell me Why, the narrative adventure from the creators of Life is Strange.

Summer drains its last weeks before moving into fall. September also marks the arrival of new video games on Xbox Game Pass, Redmond’s subscription service. As their own rules point out, titles developed under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella enter the catalog from day 1, so Tell me Why chapters 2 and 3 will be published in the coming days. In addition to the narrative adventure of Dontnod Entertainment, the first video game starring a trans character, games such as Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, World War Z or Crusader Kings 3 will come out in the coming days.

All games to be released in September

Crusader Kings III (PC) ID @ Xbox – Available Now

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Console) ID @ Xbox – September 3

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Console & PC) – September 3

Tell Me Why: Chapter 2 (Console & PC) – September 3

Touhou Luna Nights (Console & PC) ID @ Xbox – September 3

World War Z (PC) – September 3

Star Renegades (PC) ID @ Xbox – September 8

Disgaea 4 Complete + (PC) – September 10

Hotshot Racing (Console) ID @ Xbox – September 10

Tell Me Why: Chapter 3 (Console & PC) – September 10

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken (Console) – Coming Soon

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC) – Available to pre-install

Drake Hollow (Console) ID @ Xbox – Available Now



