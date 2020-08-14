Resident Evil 7 improves sales record

Resident Evil 7 became the best-selling game of the series, surpassing Resident Evil 5 in terms of sales records. There are some technical details behind the success of the game.

Resident Evil 7 became the best-selling game in the series with 7.9 million copies sold on PS4, PC and Xbox One, and ranked second in Capcom’s best-selling games ranking after Monster Hunter World (16.1 million copies). However, given some of the technical details behind the numbers, the production may not be the second best selling game.

Resident Evil 7 breaks sales record

According to the news of Gamespot, Capcom frames the games that sell more than 1 million copies in their catalogs with platinum titles, thus allowing us to take a look at the best selling games. However, the way each game is counted varies. Because it is estimated that the total number specified for Resident Evil sales figures includes DLCs whose numbers are not known. Because the sales figures of the other games in the series are stated separately, such a situation was not made in this game.

This technically gives us the conclusion that the game is behind Resident Evil 4 and 6 console sales. However, if the updated version of the game comes to the new generation consoles, the situation may change. Capcom, which does not announce the sales values ​​of games that do not exceed 1 million, is not possible to get a comfortable idea thanks to this policy.

In the meantime, let us remind you that the Resident Evil Remake version also performed very well by selling 7.2 million copies, selling 4.9 million copies from PS sales, and 1 million copies from Nintendo 64 and Gamecube versions.



