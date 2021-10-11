Resident Evil 7 Has Sold 10 Million Units

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Resident Evil 7: Apparently, the change of air in Resident Evil 7 was beneficial to the series and attracted public attention, and a proof of this is that the game has sold more than 10 million copies around the globe.

In addition to this mark, it was also mentioned that these numbers make the canonical seventh episode of the horror franchise the second best-selling episode of the company’s all-time, second only to Monster Hunter World, which had 17.3 million units purchased so far.

Finally, another important detail is that this Resident Evil is the first to reach this mark without needing the help of remakes or re-releases. However, there is a chance it will be overtaken by Resident Evil Village, which has sold more than 4.5 million copies in just two months.

