Resident Evil 4 VR: players will be able to wield two weapons

Resident Evil 4 VR: Developer Armature Studios has confirmed that players will be able to wield two weapons in Resident Evil 4 VR, the version of Capcom’s classic game for Oculus Quest 2.

According to the studio, it will be possible to use two different weapons – including the knife – in hand throughout the Resident Evil 4 campaign, working with dynamic exchanges if players want to test different equipment. Thus, the game will have a different system than the one presented on consoles and PC, replacing the traditional inventory with the simple act of removing the weapon or items – such as herbs and grenades – from the body.

In addition, in the virtual reality version, all items and equipment can be inspected, and should be displayed in fully three-dimensional formats and with improved textures so that players can analyze them carefully just by interacting with the touch controls.

The developers also revealed that the title will have new mechanics of movement by analogs and will gain a visual redesign where all the scenarios were “repainted or had their resolution increased”.

Resident Evil 4 VR has no release date.