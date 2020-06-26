Resident Evil 4 Remake will come with big changes

It was news that the 4th game of the Resident Evil series will be revealed again with a remake. According to the latest news, many innovations and improvements in the game will be waiting for us.

The horror game came out in the past months when preparations began for the remake version of the 4th game of Resident Evil, which is one of the legendary game series for those who love the game, in 2005. In the past, remakes were made for Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 games and these versions were very popular. Fans of the series have opened their eyes for new details since the news of Resident Evil 4 Remake started to appear. The good news is that some details have begun to come.

Many players who play the Resident Evil series are already involved in the game control system; Although it was successful in supporting the story and game genre, it favored a more practical and modern control system. According to the claims, a more modern gameplay will be provided by leaving the original control system behind in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. In addition to this claim, it is thought that the game will also have improvements in its story and that more details will be included in the stories of some characters.

Changes can affect the player experience:

In fact, this news is not surprising, because the remake of many released games comes with similar changes. Expanding the story is also one of the changes, but for Resident Evil 4 Remake, changing the game control system is an exception. It is a matter of curiosity how the players will react to the change of control they are used to.

The screenshots from the Resident Evil Village, which the fans of the series are looking forward to, have revealed how visually the series has evolved. It is also a question of what kind of visual improvements and changes will be experienced in Resident Evil 4 Remake, but there is no news or visual about it yet.

Of course, there will be many changes both in this sense and about the control change and story enhancements mentioned before the game is ready to be published, but we will have to wait for the official announcement and visuals to come to ensure that all the information received is correct. There is no explanation about the release date of the game yet, but in 2021, details about which platforms the game will be released for and when will be announced.



