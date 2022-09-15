Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirmed for PS4, presentation will take place next month

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is officially released on PlayStation 4, and additional information about the game will be presented at a special presentation that Capcom will hold in October. Rumors about a remake of Resident Evil 4 have been going around for years, but Capcom finally officially announced the project in June of this year. Following the announcement of the Resident Evil 4 remake, Capcom also confirmed the release date of March 24, 2023 and that it will launch for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Capcom did not mention the old consoles, and therefore many assumed that the Resident Evil 4 remake would be the right release only for the next generation. On the one hand, this will mean that the remake of Resident Evil 4 will not be held back by the limitations of older consoles, but on the other hand, it will mean that some gamers will simply miss something if they have not yet been able to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

However, Capcom has now confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 remake will also be available for PlayStation 4 at launch. Capcom confirmed this during the Tokyo Game Show 2022 presentation, but did not show the PS4 version of the game in action. Those interested in seeing more of the Resident Evil 4 remake will have to tune in for a special Resident Evil demo in October, although a specific date and time for this event has not been announced. Specialized versions of the game for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch have also not been announced, which is surprising since the game is coming to PS4.

In addition to confirming the Resident Evil 4 remake for PS4 at the Tokyo Game Show, Capcom also reminded fans of some other new material that will appear in their survival horror franchise. Chief among this upcoming content is the Resident Evil Village DLC, which is due out on October 28. The addition of Winters for Resident Evil Village will add the story of Shadows of Rose, an additional third-person mode for the main game and new characters for the mercenary mode.

Capcom also touched on new ways in which Resident Evil fans will be able to play Resident Evil Village in the near future. This includes the cloud version of Resident Evil Village, which will appear on the Nintendo Switch, as well as the VR version of the game, which is in development for the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset. It will be interesting to see what else Capcom has in store for Resident Evil fans when the presentation takes place in October.

Resident Evil 4 is released on March 24, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X.