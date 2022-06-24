Resident Evil 4 Remake Can Behave like a Sequel to Resident Evil 2 Remake

Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield have finally been taken off the tangled web of Resident Evil characters’ shelves and given a new lease of life with the Resident Evil 2 remake. In a monumental departure from the original tank controls, static camera and polygonal models of Resident Evil 2, the remake offered a third-person survival horror with modern gameplay. Then Jill Valentine was subjected to the same treatment in the remake of Resident Evil 3, and the fourth part is planned for the remake of Resident Evil 4.

Each of the original parts of the main line has a huge fan base with players who have been waiting for remakes, and Resident Evil 4 is no different. In fact, a lot depends on the remake of Resident Evil 4 because of how much we love the original and how important it became a turning point for the franchise. The gameplay will probably be similar to the Resident Evil remakes that came before it, but one of the most intriguing parts of the Resident Evil 4 remake will be how it finally creates a coherent narrative linking Resident Evil 2 to Resident Evil 4 and illustrating Leon. character development.

RELATED: Resident Evil 4 Remake Shows A Brief Look At Gameplay

Leon’s Solemnity in Resident Evil 4 Remake is a response to Resident Evil 2 Remake

Players can imagine how Leon’s experience in the original Resident Evil 2 affected him afterwards, but there is no clear connection between the original second and fourth installments of the franchise. In the remake, certain episodes were reinterpreted and aspects of the A and B sides of each game character were changed, but there is no denying how much he modernized the gameplay and visual effects, nostalgically preserving a certain iconography of the original.

Leon and Claire had characters and emotional qualities in the original, but in modern performances they are given a completely new idea used to portray them as developed characters. Unfortunately, if Resident Evil Code: Veronica is never remade, fans won’t see how the events in Raccoon City affected Claire.

But since Leon’s character model and actor presumably return in the Resident Evil 4 remake, it can be called a coherent sequel. In addition, the upcoming Resident Evil 4 is called an awakening, not a remake, implying that it will maintain and maintain the same modern horror that Capcom used in its remake of Resident Evil 2.

This means that Leon’s experience and ideology will be transferred from the remake of Resident Evil 2, and his despondency, shown in the trailer of the remake of Resident Evil 4, will be tangible and understandable. In the original Resident Evil 4, Leon still strives to save Ashley, but he is also sarcastic and witty, which leads to the appearance of many iconic and banal witticisms in the game. The remake most likely won’t have such dialogue or wit, especially if Leon is still grieving for Ada and gloomily perceives the post-apocalyptic world.

RELATED: Resident Evil 4 Remake Can Make Huge Changes to the Gameplay

Future Resident Evil Remakes Still Need a Coherent Narrative

The Resident Evil 3 remake demonstrates that it is also a sequel to the Resident Evil 2 remake, with kendo being its clearest connective tissue between the two. But the development of characters between the vast parts of Resident Evil is rarely illustrated due to how often the franchise undergoes metamorphoses in terms of changing characters or transforming gameplay.

That’s why the Resident Evil 4 remake has a lot of potential, because it can show that what Leon went through in Raccoon City influenced his decision-making or reaction to events in rural Spain, such as his reaction to Ada. alive. Although the number of potential parts that Resident Evil can remake is dwindling, it’s hard to imagine Capcom completing a series of Resident Evil 4 remakes when remakes have become so lucrative for the franchise.

If there really are more remakes in development, then whatever games Capcom remakes, they should tell a coherent narrative that can illustrate or demonstrate relationships and events in a more visible way than they were previously portrayed. In any case, thanks to these remakes, Leon will now have a more consistent development between his first two performances.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is released on March 24, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.