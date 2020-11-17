Resident Evil 4 in Unreal 4 is so realistic that it looks real

Graphic artist Santiago Ibarra shared on his YouTube channel, an incredible recreation of the village of Los Ganados of Resident Evil 4 using Unreal Engine 4. The video shows all the main scenarios of the initial area of the game, but with a wealth of details that looks like a new generation. Check it out below:

According to Santiago, it was necessary to use high quality images of each of the locations on the map, which were compared with real areas in order to develop greater fidelity in relation to each line.

So, what did you think? Have you ever thought about a remake of Resident Evil 4 with this graphic power? Leave your opinion in the comments!



