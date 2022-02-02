Resident Evil 4 HD Project Is Available! See How To Install

Resident Evil 4 HD Project is the work of fans of the great Capcom classic who were unhappy with the official remaster made by the producer and decided to create their own version, through a large and extensive mod. Now the eight-year work is ready and available for free download.

The work is really extensive, so get ready for a considerable download. Improvements have been made to textures, character models, menus, cutscenes, lighting effects and visuals – and these are just a few examples.

The authors of the project also promise that the HD Project fixes some bugs in the sound and effects that were malfunctioning or that disappeared altogether, as a result of the game being ported so much from one platform to another over the years.

The fan-made remaster of the game can be downloaded for free, but does not come with the game itself. You must already own a copy of Resident Evil 4 on Steam to enjoy it, either version 1.0.6 or 1.1.0. If you already have the game, see below the step by step to install HD Project:

Download it for free from the project’s official page – it’s 37.4GB of uncompressed files.

Unzip the files. Two folders will appear, “Bin32” and “BIO4”.

Navigate to the game files installed on your computer. The default is: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Resident Evil 4, but it may be different if you changed where Steam installs its games.

In the game files, you will also find a “Bin32” folder and a “BIO4” folder.

In the case of the “Bin32” folder, copy the files from inside the folder you downloaded into the original folder. Basically a “sum” of the files.

In the case of the “BIO4” folder, delete the original and copy the downloaded one to where it was. It’s a “replacement”, but the project folks don’t recommend pasting directly and having it replace when Windows suggests. First delete the original folder, then paste the new one.

Open the game. A message will appear complaining that the EXE file needs to be fixed, just choose “yes” and restart the game.

Ready! It should work now. The official website has more information in case of doubts or problems that may arise during the process.