Resident Evil 4: Capcom Amicably Resolves Plagiarism Complaint

Resident Evil 4: An artist accused the Japanese company of using one of her photographs to design the logo for the fourth installment of the saga. The artist Judy A. Juracek filed a complaint against Capcom and accused the Japanese company of stealing and using her photos without her consent for the creation of the iconic Resident Evil 4 logo. The legal process began in June 2021, but has been resolved before reaching the Courts, although the specific details have not been specified. It ensures, yes, that the agreement has been friendly.

“Capcom and Judy Juracek have amicably resolved their dispute over the alleged use of Ms. Juracek’s photographs in Capcom games.” Thus, the complaint was withdrawn on February 7 in the District of Connecticut, in the United States.

The indictment contended that Capcom had appropriated at least 80 photographs from her Surfaces book of her, which she allegedly used on more than 200 occasions without a license. He asserted that the Japanese had illegally used this material to design the Resident Evil 4 logo.

More accusations against Capcom for Resident Evil

It is not the first time that the Japanese firm has found itself in a similar situation. In fact, shortly after the release of Resident Evil Village, film director Richard Raaphorst lashed out at Capcom and claimed that the studio had stolen one of his designs to introduce into the game via one of the final bosses:

“In 2013 I directed the movie Frankenstein’s Army,” he commented on social media. “It’s a crazy movie full of monsters with my own creature designs. One of them has been used without my consent or credit in the new Resident Evil video game.

The rumors about a possible remake of Resident Evil 4 do not stop. More tangible is the version for Oculus Quest, which was released in 2021 and will add Mercenaries mode in a future update. Resident Evil Village, meanwhile, is the most recent main installment and is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. The studio is immersed in the development of a story expansion.