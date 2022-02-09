Resident Evil 3 Remake Reaches 5 Million Copies Sold

Resident Evil 3 Remake: Japanese developer Capcom has confirmed that the Resident Evil 3 Remake game has reached the milestone of 5 million copies sold worldwide.

The number involves the sale of copies for all platforms: PS4, Xbox One and PC. The title was released in April 2020 and recounts the events of the original 1999 game with several changes in the plot and cuts in scenarios and events – something that generated several criticisms from fans, including the analysis published by Voxel.

The title uses the RE Engine, the same graphics engine applied in other recent titles in the franchise.

Success

For comparison purposes, in February 2021 the title Resident Evil 2 Remake reached almost 8 million copies sold, while Resident Evil 7 has already surpassed the mark of 10 million units – the highest individual mark in the series, that is, without taking into account account re-releases or presence in collections.

The entire survival horror franchise, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, has already surpassed the total mark of 100 million copies sold.

According to Capcom, the player base has grown especially thanks to a digital promotion strategy and focus on PC sales. Still, the game’s producer, Peter Fabiano, has already indicated that there are no plans for the release of DLCs or other additional content for the game.