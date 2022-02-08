Resident Evil 3 Remake, How Much Has It Sold To Date?

Resident Evil 3 Remake: Capcom updates the sales figures for the revamped version of the 32-bit classic, available on current systems. We are in the middle of the period of presentation of the financial results of the companies, which is why future plans are being outlined and the sales figures of the games and the different sagas are being uncovered. In that sense, Capcom has detailed when it has sold the Resident Evil saga in general (more than 100 million), as well as the numbers of several of its deliveries. In the case of Resident Evil 3 Remake, more than 5 million units have been distributed.

Capcom has published the news on its official website, where it has highlighted that the reimagined and revamped version of the third installment not only won the Award for Excellence in the Games of the Year Division of the Japan Game Awards 2021 at the Tokyo Game Show , but has also been received “with good reviews” by fans. The Japanese underline that the player base has been growing, especially thanks to sales, also on PC, which has led to the title “exceeding 5 million units.”

Resident Evil Village, more than 5.7 million

Compared to other chapters, the remake of the second installment exceeds 6 million, while the most recent installment, Resident Evil Village, continues to sell well and has already managed to conquer 5.7 million players. This is a main installment that will be expanded through a story expansion, which was announced at the past E3 2021, although no details have been revealed at the moment.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but it works on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 via backwards compatibility. The title follows the main story of the original, although it modifies the gameplay and some aspects of the script to adapt the experience to contemporary systems. On the other hand, the leaks point to a possible remake of Resident Evil 4, not yet officially announced.