Resident Evil 3 Remake already sold more than 3 million

Capcom updates the sales figures for its survival horror saga, which will be expanded with new television series in the future.

Video game companies are publishing financial results corresponding to the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Capcom has released the report confirming that Resident Evil 3 Remake has already sold more than 3 million copies, sales that have ended up being lower than Resident Evil 2 Remake, which surpassed those numbers in just two and a half months. In any case, the saga continues to sell at a good rate, as Capcom itself ensures.

If a few months ago it was announced that its survival horror saga had already exceeded 100 million units sold, now that figure has been slightly updated. A total of 105 million copies have been sold. If we compare it with other sagas, we discover that Monster Hunter is the next most successful brand, with 65 million copies sold to date. They are followed by Street Fighter (45 million), Mega Man (36 million), Devil May Cry (22 million) and Dead Rising (14 million).

Resident Evil 7, absolute triumph

Back to Resident Evil, the seventh installment has reached 7.9 copies sold, while the remake of the second chapter lags behind and has achieved a sales volume of 7.2 million. The Japanese company will launch Resident Evil Village in 2021, which will take players to a strange town where nothing is normal. Ethan will once again be the protagonist: following in the wake of the previous game, he will again adopt the first-person camera.

Beyond games, Capcom has signed an agreement with Netflix to produce two television series. First, a real action fiction that will tell a parallel story to the games; second, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the animated series developed by the creators of Resident Evil: Vendetta. In this case, it will be established within the canon of the saga.



