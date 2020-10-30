Resident Evil 3 Cloud Version may be coming soon Switch

According to members of the ResetEra forum, the site used for transmitting Control on the Nintendo Switch has a cover for “Resident Evil 3 Cloud Version”, a possible version of the cloud game that has not yet been officially announced by Capcom.

When the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo was released in March of this year, references to an alleged version of Nintendo Switch were found, a possibility that was still being explored by Capcom, according to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad.

Because its hardware is not as powerful among competitors (after all, this is not even Nintendo’s goal) some companies like Capcom itself choose to launch their games via streaming, as it did previously with Resident Evil 7.

This may be a good way to run heavier games on the Big N console, but it depends a lot on the user’s internet, as the games run on their own server and are transmitted via streaming – being subject to queues, depending the number of players on the server.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is now available for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Will Capcom announce the Nintendo Switch version soon?



