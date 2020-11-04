Resident Evil 2 shows load time on Xbox Series X

Super fast! Resident Evil 2 switches from main menu to game in 20 seconds on Xbox Series X

A new gameplay shows that Resident Evil 2 Remake only takes 20 seconds to load on Xbox Series X.

The video, posted on Twitter, shows Resident Evil 2 cold booting from the Xbox Series X main menu. You can see that afterwards, the game loads quickly in the main menu and once the user selects the continue game option , it takes just a couple more seconds to load, positioning the player immediately in the game. It is quite impressive!

Only 20 seconds to load Resident Evil 2 from the beginning on #SeriesX 😎 pic.twitter.com/Hi6wrrQmiH — ✖️Astal✖️ (@astaranx) November 3, 2020

It’s important to note that Resident Evil 2 Remake runs through backward compatibility in the video, but the load times are still extremely fast and there seems to be no lag. At this time it is unclear if Resident Evil 2 Remake will get an optimized version for Series X or if it will only be available through backward compatibility.

Ultra-fast Xbox Series X

Gameplay for other games has been shared online and shows the Xbox Series X in action. Recently, a YouTube video showed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt gameplay in backward compatibility on Xbox Series X, and the fast travel load times are almost instantaneous.

The Xbox Series X comes with a 1TB SSD already installed, which makes game loading times especially fast compared to current generation consoles. Video games that run on current-generation consoles, such as Xbox One, usually take a long time to load directly into the game, so it’s exciting to see the next-gen console in action.

The Xbox Series X release date is just around the corner, and the console will launch on November 10, 2020 so in La Verdad Noticias we will stay tuned.



