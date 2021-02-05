Resident Evil 2 Remake has sold nearly 8 million units

Capcom announced on Friday (5) the list of its best selling games, after updating the numbers of its Platinum catalog. According to the company, Resident Evil 2 Remake is now the second best-selling game in the franchise, reaching the incredible mark of almost 8 million units distributed.

The update on the publisher’s listing collected information about Devil May Cry 5, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Resident Evil 2 Remake, some of the latest releases from their respective franchises, and is Capcom’s second analysis of last fiscal year numbers. , after the release of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Resident Evil 3: Remake indicators.

Check out Capcom’s top 5 best-selling games below, after the last update.

Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – approximately 24 million units

Resident Evil 7 – approximately 8.7 million units

Resident Evil 2 Remake – approximately 8 million units

Resident Evil 5 – approximately 7.8 million units

Resident Evil 6 – approximately 7.7 million units

In addition to the highlights, the publisher reported that Street Fighter V rose to eighth place on the Platinum list, with 5.2 million units sold, Devil May Cry 5 rose to 13th, with 4.1 million units, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy officially entered the list, with 1 million units sold.