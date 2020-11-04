Resident Evil 2 Remake has almost no load time

A video demonstrates that the revamped version of the Capcom classic loads almost instantly on the new Microsoft console.

With the new generation of consoles, games will look better. So far, the script does not vary at all with respect to other generations changes, but this time there will be some more alterations in the script. And is that thanks to SSD hard drives, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will enjoy faster loading times. An example of this is Resident Evil 2 Remake, which uses the backward compatibility of the Microsoft console to offer an improved title. A Twitter user (Astaranx) has demonstrated this in a clip, in which it can be seen that the initial loading of the title is resolved in just an instant on Xbox Series X.

From when the game starts until the game starts, about twenty seconds pass. This, on paper, may seem excessive, but before reaching the game loading menu, you have to go through other screens (the different logos, the main screen, etc). On the other hand, since you choose the save slot, only a couple of seconds elapse. That is, practically press and play.

A very complete backward compatibility

The backward compatibility of this console offers advantages in both Xbox One video games and those of Xbox 360 and the original Xbox. New features include an automatic HDR mode, as well as faster load times and other additional benefits. For example, on select titles, games perform at twice the framerate. This is the case of Fallout 4, a game in which they have worked to optimize the product.

Resident Evil 2 Remake went on sale in 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Like the revamped version of the third installment, released a year later, it is a reimagining of the original. It adds new dialogue and offers changes in the gameplay, although the essence of the classic is maintained with a formula that combines action, puzzles and survival.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be released worldwide on November 10.



