Resident Evil 2, 3 And 7 Will Be Adapted To Xbox Series X/S And PS5 With A Free Patch

Resident Evil 2: PC users will also be able to download the updates for free if they own the original games. Capcom has announced that it will develop native versions of Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for the new generation of consoles. The Japanese company has confirmed that the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 versions will have visual improvements. Owners of a copy on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to access the next-gen update at no additional cost. What about PC users? They will also have the option to enjoy the improvements.

Between remakes and new deliveries

The Resident Evil saga has been one of Capcom’s most prolific in recent years. The remakes of classics like those of the second and third installments have not only adapted the graphics and gameplay to current systems, but have also modified their script and other aspects. The main saga, for its part, evolved to the first person in the seventh chapter, a trend that has continued in Resident Evil Village, to date the brand’s most recent main video game.

Since Xbox Series X/S and PS5 hit the market, there have been many companies that have decided to adapt their games natively to the new generation. Respawn Entertainment did the same with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and CD Projekt RED has just released the next gen update for Cyberpunk 2077. Later, in the second half of the year, Geralt of Rivia will return reinforced thanks to The Witcher 3 patch: Wild Hunt.