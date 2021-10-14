ResetEra Forums Have Changed Owners

ResetEra: The popular site has been acquired by Moba Networks in exchange for $ 4.55 million, according to reports. MOBA Network has closed an agreement to acquire the ResetEra forums, one of the most popular platforms related to video games. This has been announced by the company in a press release, in which the transaction numbers have also been provided. The initial payment will be 3.55 million dollars (more than 3 million euros), but they will have to pay an additional 1 million dollars before December 31 (that is, 4.55 million dollars in total).

ResetEra benefits are generated through advertising and subscriptions, so the MOBA Network considers that there are “significant opportunities” to increase the profit obtained from advertising, as well as to add new formats within a long-term strategy. . In addition, they estimate that sales could increase considerably in 2022.

In the press release, the company underlines that with this acquisition they will obtain a strong and very active community, which has more than 45 million entries and a user base of about 55,000 members. It also helps MOBA Network expand its position within the industry. The values ​​of inclusivity and diversity will continue to be crucial, or so the company promises.

Operation remains the same

The team currently managing ResetEra will continue to moderate and engage with the community, all while working with the MOBA Network on community development. “We are very excited and proud to welcome ResetEra.com,” said Björn Mannerqvist, CEO of MOBA Network. “ResetEra.com has great growth potential and we see significant opportunities to develop” the product and continue to increase traffic. ”

According to the CEO, it is “another step” in its expansion strategy through acquisitions. Also in its objective of “building more relevant and attractive communities.” The site started in 2017 and has grown rapidly in both size and relevance.