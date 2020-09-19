Reseña: Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Sharp Roku TV

We have the best gadgets and titles for you no matter what video game console you have or what genre you prefer, we review games and gadgets for all tastes and with which you can spend hours of fun in your home. This time we present you: Review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Sharp Roku TV, NBA 2K21 and The Sims 4, Star Wars: Journey to Batuu.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

It’s about Nintendo’s way of celebrating 35 years of the birth of the most famous video game character of all time. In the same cartridge we can find three titles that marked the evolution of Mario to the third dimension.

As for Mario 64, there is nothing more to say that it disappoints that it has not been put in an improved format and that it can only be seen in HD, from then on everything is the same, fun and compliant but that it feels old.

The next is Super Mario Sunshine, in this case the high definition was like a glove, it looks fresh, it’s fun and full of different mechanics than the plumber we are used to.

The jewel in the crown is Super Mario Galaxy, a masterpiece that feels better than ever, so if you haven’t played it, this is your chance, and the best part is that thanks to the Switch, you can do it wherever you go. In summary, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a great compilation of which we would have liked to add extras and polish the Mario 64 and even add the Super Mario Galaxy 2, but if you overlook that, you must have it in your collection.

Sharp Roku TV

This is the freshest Roku bet to expand its operating system, which if you do not know, we will tell you what it consists of.

The television is 45 inches, Full HD and has all the features that have made its interface relevant. To begin with, you can have access to hundreds of channels from around the world, many of them free and others with the possibility of subscribing, among which Netflix, HBO GO and Apple TV stand out.

Other features that attract attention are to privately listen to what you see on TV, you just have to download the free Roku app, and thus not have problems with neighbors if you have the volume very high because only you can hear it.

With the controller, you can ask to give commands using voice commands. It is also compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa. Meanwhile, with the search functionality you can make it give you different options so that you can enjoy a movie or series on the streaming platform that suits you best.

And the best thing is that you can do all this without having to spend so much money, since they are not so expensive televisions, but they do offer endless things to do. Perhaps the only thing but that we find is that in this model you cannot see things in 4k, something that will be fixed in future releases.

NBA 2K21

This year’s basketball game update offers several new features, improvements and changes that polish the experience when it comes to enjoying the sport.

In addition, the My Player option is back, where we can create a character with all the attributes that we always dream of, but this time in a more specialized and detailed way, as if that were not enough, as you progress, you will be able to feel the retribution of seeing him evolve in their way of performing in basketball.

The graphics look better than ever, although compared to past versions there is not much change. The gameplay feels friendly, with which everyone can adapt to perfection.

Another aspect to highlight is that we can play with teams that once triumphed and relive their glories, without a doubt, if you like this sport, this title must be in your collection, available on One and PS4.



