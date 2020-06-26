Researchers Published a Theory That They Set the Upper Limit for Quantizing Time

Three physicists at Pennsylvania State University recently signed an interesting theory. Three scientists, Garrett Wendel, Luis Martínez and Martin Bojowald, have stated that they have set the quantization upper limit of the time that has been consistently accepted.

For many years, physicists had some difficulties explaining the time-related theory in Einstein’s Theory of Relativity. According to the concept of relativity, time was considered as a continuous quantity and it was thought that time could be slowed down or accelerated according to the conditions of gravity. As many of us know, Chistopher Nolan’s famous movie, Interstellar, was working on this theory, which is in the concept of relativity.

With developing quantum physics, scientists suggest that time is advancing at a certain speed and rhythm, just like the frames of a movie, and is a universal concept. Although these two theories have the right aspects, it can be a bit of a challenge for scientists to explain these two theories correctly. In this context, some physic theorists argue that the visible inconsistency in time can be explained by quantifying the time just as in space-time continuity and quantum mass gravity. In this scenario, the quantization of space-time continuity is explained by quantitating space-time continuity by dividing it into smaller units instead of accepting that this continuity continues in a certain direction.

Well, can it really be quantized and compressed into small units?

In order to apply the theory of the application of the quantization of this space-time continuum, which we mentioned above, to the time we live and feel in the world; It is necessary to expire the previous piece at each stage by dividing it into small and discrete pieces. In order for its time to be measured in this way, a universal clock needs to leave behind a small piece of time with every click. In this context, it is considered essential that this universal clock exists in the entire universe and can interact with matter, but this time, theorists are faced with the question of how fast this clock can advance.

A new study by three physic theorists at Pennsylvania State University may have an upper limit on the values ​​of this universal clock model. In this emerging new model, scientists suggest that the universal clock may be in the form of a quantum oscillator that constantly switches between two stages. The theorists who study the study say that a slower oscillator such as atomic clock can be combined with this slower universal clock to measure the speed of the universal clock in the form of this quantum oscillator.

It is stated that the energy generated by the two quantum oscillators combined will always be the same amount, but in this scenario, the two quantum oscillators used may experience synchronization as time passes, but this difference between the synchronization problem and the two oscillators can be used to determine an upper limit for the speed of the universal clock. The physic theorists who conducted the research argued that it would be sufficient to measure the difference in synchronization between these two oscillators to verify the quantization theories. The upper limit of quanta found by the researchers is 10−33 seconds. You can find other details of the study here.



