Researchers investigate vaccine sales on the dark web

Security researchers have found several vaccines against covid-19 being sold on the dark web. Doses can be purchased for US $ 500 (about R $ 2,745) and are sent directly to the buyer’s address.

Surprisingly, it is possible to find a wide variety of vaccines irregularly. The list includes immunizers from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca.

Investigators at the Israeli security firm Check Point Research have been monitoring the dark web pages related to covid-19 since January this year. Then, they report that activities have tripled in the past three months.

It is not clear whether the doses sold are legitimate and, if they were, there is no guarantee that the bottles were stored at the correct temperature. Therefore, the “products” sold are potentially useless against the virus.

In the last week, the Check Point team was able to buy a dose of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine from a “supplier”. The negotiations took place through the messenger Telegram and the seller guaranteed that the immunizer was legitimate.

The payment was then made by transferring $ 500 to a Bitcoin wallet. Despite receiving a shipping code from FedEX, the shipment did not reach the researchers until the publication of the ARS Technica article.

Tests and vaccine booklets are sold illegally

Another “profitable” business on the dark web is the sale of counterfeit vaccination cards and negative covid-19 test results. According to the researchers, the documents are offered to buyers more than the vaccines themselves.

For US $ 25 – about R $ 140 – it is possible to acquire a negative exam illegally. More difficult to find, vaccination books have an average price of US $ 200 (R $ 1,100).

These certificates are becoming a kind of passport, because they allow people to move more freely between countries. Something that has become rare in recent months due to the pandemic.

It is also worth mentioning that in the USA, proof of the vaccine allows people to visit certain places. As well, employers may require vaccinated employees to return to face-to-face work.