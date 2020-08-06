Researchers hacking traffic lights in the Netherlands

Two digital security researchers were able to hack Holland’s traffic light systems through mobile applications. With this, the Dutch Rik van Duijn and Wesley Neelen were able to manipulate the traffic lights in at least ten cities in the country.

The purpose of the “attack” was to point out the vulnerabilities present in traffic light systems, which can be accessed in simple ways, through two applications that are aimed at cyclists. The apps in question allow users to define the best route for their bicycle trip, which will have as many green lights as possible.

As a way to expose the vulnerabilities of the systems, the researchers used reverse engineering – a method widely used by hackers – to fake non-existent bicycles and, in this way, trick the traffic system so that the signals turn green.

According to van Duijn and Neelen – who are co-founders of the Dutch security company Zolder – it was possible to find the same vulnerabilities in the two tested applications and pointed out that both systems “simply accept what is put in them”.

With the method used by the researchers, it is possible to hack any traffic light system – from anywhere in the world – completely remotely, only with the aid of a computer. With this, hackers can cause riots in traffic around the world without much effort.

It is worth mentioning that the researchers’ intention was to alert system developers about the possible vulnerabilities of their solutions – and perhaps advertise their own digital security company. Here in Brazil, we have already seen this tactic in the hacker “attack” on the Globoplay app, in which the team responsible for the invasion identified itself through notifications launched by the app and even put an email address to contact them to hire their services.



