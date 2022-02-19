Researchers Announce That Babies of Women Who Get COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Are Less Caught

The researchers explained that vaccinating women during pregnancy reduces the chance of their baby catching COVID-19 in the first six months. According to research, babies of women who are vaccinated during pregnancy are less likely to be hospitalized for the virus.

The effect of COVID-19 vaccines on the womb and newborn babies continues to be investigated. According to a previous study, it was shown that antibodies against coronavirus were formed in the milk of mothers who were vaccinated against COVID-19, and that these antibodies passed to the baby through breastfeeding were capable of treating COVID-19 patients.

Many expectant mothers are hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines. So much so that it is not recommended to even dye your hair during pregnancy, but it is quite normal to have concerns about getting an injection. According to a new study, babies of mothers who received the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy were less likely to contract COVID-19 than those who were not.

Unvaccinated pregnant women more likely to lose their babies

Two doses of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect up to 61% of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in infants younger than six months, according to the CDC report. The research was obtained with information from 20 children’s hospitals in 17 states from July 2021 to January 2022. In the study, which includes only expectant mothers who were vaccinated during pregnancy, there is no information about the effects of pre-pregnancy vaccines on babies. No COVID-19 vaccine has been developed for babies under six months yet, so experts think that the importance of vaccinating pregnant women for the baby should not be underestimated.

“When people receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, their bodies create antibodies to protect against COVID-19, and these antibodies are found in their umbilical cord blood,” says Dr Meaney-Delman, CDC’s Head of Infant Outcomes Monitoring Research.

Although the researchers had this information, it was unclear whether these antibodies in the mother’s body provided any protection to the baby. After this research, the effect of vaccination in pregnant women on babies was revealed. At the same time, a study conducted in Scotland showed that cases of COVID-19 were higher in unvaccinated pregnant women, many hospitalized mothers for the virus were unvaccinated, and their baby or fetus was more likely to die in the womb.