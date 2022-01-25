Researcher: These 10 Metaverse Coins Could Mark January!

Those who want to evaluate current prices closely follow the metaverse coin trend. In this article, let’s take a look at 10 potential projects from crypto researcher Mark Arguinbaev’s list, keeping in mind that the predictions are imprecise.

Here is the metaverse coin list for January

Alien Worlds (TLM) is a popular metaverse coin game based on WAX Blockchain. It has NFT mining and staking mechanics that allow users to earn passive income by joining their ecosystem. The best part of TLM, according to the analyst, is the extremely low cost of entry. Users can start mining Trillium with an investment of less than $10.

Next up, CEEK VR (CEEK), with its patented VR glasses, could see huge price increases in 2022 with the technology, according to the analyst.

Victoria VR (VR) is one of the Unreal Engine powered metaverse projects. It will soon include MMORPG features that allow him to buy and sell goods and services, and more. According to the analyst, the virtual world can easily break the ATH level when it goes public.

Metahero (HERO) allows users to scan themselves and create a copy of themselves in the metaverse with ultra-realistic 3D scanning technology. Metahero has “the strongest community support and investor confidence of any project on the list,” as the analyst puts it.

WAX (WAXP) Blockchain platform serving as one of the popular options for new metaverse coins. It has long-term potential as it uses a PoS mechanism. In addition, it does not need high gas fees.

Next up is THETA, a Twitch-like Blockchain-based streaming platform. He has partnerships with famous artists like Katy Perry. THETA is working on the TNT-20 token standard for a number of projects that can be built on. As THETA continues to evolve its ecosystems and expand the robustness of its platforms, it’s worth watching in 2022, according to the analyst.

Sandbox (SAND) allows users to develop their characters and hone their skills by incorporating features from market leaders and RPGs. According to the analyst, the current price drop can be considered as an entry opportunity.

In third place, with land sales making headlines, Decentraland (MANA) provides passive income through various games. Here you can join various clubs for concerts, casinos, games and entertainment.

The next choice is Polygon (MATIC), the second layer scaling solution for Ethereum, which will serve as the infrastructure to the metaverses. According to the analyst, fast transactions and low finances will take MATIC to heights.

Analyst’s first choice, ready to host numerous NFT and metaverse projects Solana (SOL), Solana has one of the fastest growing ecosystems in the world. According to the analyst, it will become one of the most popular platforms for metaverse projects and games. SOL is listed on Binance and FTX exchanges.