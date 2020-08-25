Researcher says Covid-19 will not be eradicated completely

Covid-19 may never be eradicated and, like the flu, motivate the creation of periodic vaccination campaigns over the years. That information was released by Mark Walport, a researcher at the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), the UK government agency for scientific consultations.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) released its expectations that, in 2 years or less, the pandemic will be overcome – the agency would have used the Spanish flu as a reference to reach this deadline.

Periodic immunization

In response to the statement, Walport pointed out that the world’s population is much more dense than it was in 1918, when the flu spread. This factor, added to the greater ease of displacement of the population between countries, makes the covid-19 virus (Sars-CoV-2) cause more infections in less time.

During the BBC Radio 4 program this Saturday (22), the researcher stated that this disease is not like smallpox, which can be eradicated with a mass immunization. “So, a bit like the flu, people will need vaccines at regular intervals,” he said.

Vaccines arrive in 2021

Official data show that, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 23 million people have been infected with covid-19, of which more than 800,000 have died. However, researchers warn of the high underreporting of cases, which may be 14 times more numerous than government agencies disclose.

Fortunately, several vaccines around the world have shown positive results and some have already been approved. In Brazil, the start of immunizations is scheduled for January 2021, according to information released by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria.



