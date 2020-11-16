Research that will change the point of view on games!

According to research conducted by Oxford University Internet Institute, those who play video games for a long time feel happier than those who do not.

Video games make us happier

A study conducted at Oxford University revealed evidence that video games are actually not that unhealthy. In the experiment focused on Nintendo’s Animals Crossing and EA’s Plants vs Zombies games, the developers shared anonymous data about the players with the university. In the light of the data obtained, a questionnaire was prepared in which the players answered questions about their health. In the survey of 3274 players, all over the age of 18, questions were asked about what they felt after playing the game.

Professor Andrew Przybylski, who led the study, said that he was surprised by the results: “For example, if you play Animal Crossing four hours a day, every day, you can say that you feel significantly happier than someone who doesn’t play.” However, Przybylski stated that the game will not be the only factor in making happiness, and that 40 years ago studies said people were unhappy the longer they played, while current research indicated the opposite.

The professor mentioned that the fact that the data differs over the years is a very important factor that the actors interact with characters controlled by other people. “I think people don’t spend time playing games unless they’re happy,” said Przybylski, adding that those who feel compelled to play are less satisfied with doing so because they try to avoid stress.

Calling other game producers to share the data, the professor also emphasized the need to work on more games and players.



