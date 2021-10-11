Research Reveals The Importance Of WhatsApp For Brazilian Retailers

WhatsApp: A recent survey by the Loja Integrada digital commerce creation platform revealed that around 75% of small and medium retailers use WhatsApp as a direct sales channel — in addition to the online store.

The survey carried out with 3060 digital entrepreneurs in Brazil between May and June 2021 through an internet questionnaire also concluded that the messenger is used by 68% of respondents as the main service tool — Instagram comes right after with 15%, while email is in third, with 5.6%.

“Because it is free, the app is on the cell phone of almost all Brazilians. For the entrepreneur, one of the main advantages of using the tool is being able to create campaigns and promotional actions that are sent automatically. In addition, with the app it is possible to check metrics and perform a service almost in real time,” explained Gustavo Ruchaud, marketing director of Loja Integrada.

What to do when WhatsApp crashes?

This Monday (4), Facebook services, including the messenger, went through instability in the world, being down for about 7 hours. With this in mind, Ruchaud gave 3 tips to guide traders to mitigate losses from possible falls in the future.

Even with WhatsApp’s immediacy, it is necessary to humanize the relationship with customers and develop service standards. “Furthermore, creating communication by email can be a way to formalize the processes. In this case, a tip is to inform your users about the instability and leave other forms of contact available until the situation is regularized”, explained the professional .

Another way to avoid inconvenience is to integrate communication channels with sales using the retailer’s customer base and avoiding leaving WhatsApp as the only channel. “Investing in store promotion on other platforms, such as Google and YouTube, can keep the store up and running,” he added.

The specialist believes that entrepreneurs should not be held hostage to just one platform, but need to bet on new ways to engage customers. As an example, he cites Telegram, which has grown in Brazil, and its own communication channels with chatbots or conversation tools with consumers, if the objective is e-commerce.