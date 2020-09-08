Research on Google Play and App Store Australia

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will initiate an investigation of the application market in the country. Through a statement, regulatory authorities invite consumers to participate in a survey to understand the experience of the country’s citizens in this sector.

“The ACCC will examine the experiences of Australian consumers, developers, suppliers and others in this new investigation of mobile app stores.”, It describes in the document. The government agency invites customers, developers and distributors, to participate in an opinion poll on digital app distribution platforms.

This new action is part of an investigation that will last about five years and focuses on ascertaining competitiveness in the sector – predominantly dominated by Google and Apple. “App sales are dominated by the Apple App Store, on iOS, and the Google Play Store, on Android devices,” notes the agency.

The ACCC realizes that apps that are not present in major app stores are left behind and sell “significantly little”. Therefore, the commission wants to “understand more about the mobile app market in Australia, including how transparent and efficient this market is, both for consumers and for those who operate in this market”, he adds.

The provision of digital services

In the same statement, the Australian commission says it is also interested in how data is used and shared within the app ecosystem, including information collected by major stores.

Over the next five years, the ACCC will provide an overview of the digital market experience in Australia. The investigation of app stores will be followed by an analysis of messengers, social media and research tools. More goals will be added and released later.

The ACCC questionnaire will accept responses until October 2, 2020. The result of this first phase of the investigation, as well as the dissemination of the research, will be released in March 2021.



