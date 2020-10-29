Research: Covid-19 reproduces most easily in the mouth

A group of scientists in the USA concluded that the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) reproduced most easily in the mouth.

In the study published in MedRxiv, it was stated that the oral cavity, especially the salivary glands, tongue and tonsils, is one of the most favorable places for the emergence and subsequent spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Scientists wrote that the danger of passing the infection through the mouth is underestimated. In particular, it was noted that the infection has a high chance of being transmitted through swallowed saliva or the virus to pass directly to the lungs.

In addition, it was noted that the risk of Covid-19 being transmitted from one person to another during coughing or chatting was noted.

Researchers pointed out that the most effective method of protection that prevents the spread of coronavirus in this way is a mask.

This is the first study investigating the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus only in the mouth; It was stated that most of the researchers focused on the symptoms of the infection in the nose and lungs.

Symptoms specific to oral transmission have just begun to be investigated. It is known that the standard symptoms for Covid-19 are loss of taste and prolonged dry mouth.

It is stated that the results of the research published in MedRxiv must be evaluated by experts in order to be officially applied in the field of medicine.



