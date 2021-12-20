Research Confirms That Extraterrestrial Object Generated Crater In SP

Crater: The “Colonia crater”, which is located in the Parelheiros district, in the south of São Paulo, was even generated by the fall of an extraterrestrial object. The evidence supporting the confirmation is in a scientific article conducted by geologist Victor Velázquez Fernandez, from the School of Arts, Sciences and Humanities (EACH) at the University of São Paulo (USP).

According to the expert, the recent research brings more robust evidence on what generated the 3.6 km diameter crater, about 300 meters deep and an uplifted rim of 120 meters in the capital of São Paulo.

“We found spherules [small spheres] inside the crater, at depths of 180 to 224 meters, whose shape can only be explained by the impact of an extraterrestrial body, which generated temperatures in the order of 5,000 degrees Celsius and pressures in the order of 40 kilobars – equivalent to 40 thousand times the standard atmospheric pressure”, said Velázquez to the FAPESP Agency.

One of the aspects of the discovery that intrigued scientists is that the beads (which range between 0.1 mm and 0.5 mm) were found inside the crater. Normally, debris is thrown out as an object falling from the sky collides.

“Our explanation is that the energy from the impact turned the existing rocks at the site into a dense, superheated cloud. This material was thrown upwards, froze and fell back to the base of the newly formed crater”, he explained.

Which extraterrestrial object fell to Earth?

The scientific article also highlights the good possibility that the object that fell to Earth was a comet and not a metallic or rocky asteroid. The chemical composition of the beads is one of the aspects that raises this hypothesis.

“Although we don’t know the size of the object, the speed and the angle of incidence, compared to other impacts, we can say that the collision caused devastation with a radius of 20 kilometers. Another aspect that we ignore is also the date of the event, estimated, for the time being, in a range of 5 million to 36 million years in the past”.