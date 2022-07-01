Research claims to reveal the 10 Most Anticipated New Games for 2023

2022 was a successful year for the gaming industry: Major games such as FromSoftware’s Elden Ring and Pokemon Legends: Arceus were launched with high sales and high critical acclaim. The year 2022 was supposed to be even longer, but delays with release dates and other problems led to various games being postponed to 2023. However, the loss of 2022 is the gain of 2023, and now next year could be one of the best in the industry.

Many high-profile game releases are expected to be released in 2023, and a new study has identified the 10 most anticipated. The study was conducted by Solitaired, which analyzed Google data to determine the most anticipated games of 2023. However, it should be noted that the use of Google data in the study may not accurately reflect the most anticipated games of next year, especially since it focused on data collected on June 21. This could greatly distort the results, so fans should keep that in mind.

According to a study conducted by Solitaired, here are the most anticipated new games of 2023.

Starfield Hytale Ark 2 Resident Evil 4 Street Fighter 6 Off the Grid Payday 3 Final Fantasy 16 Dead Space Kerbal Space Program 2

Bethesda’s Starfield took the top spot, although it should be noted that this top 10 is a good example of how the results could be skewed depending on when the data was collected. It makes sense that Starfield will become one of the most popular games on Google around the middle of June, as it happened shortly after the game was covered on Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Ark 2 was also unveiled at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which may explain why it’s so high on the list.

The same goes for the remake of Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6. Both games were presented in June at the latest PlayStation State of Play, and the subsequent Capcom event gave fans the opportunity to take another look at both games. This also explains why there are several glaring omissions on the list, one of the biggest of which is the untitled sequel Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which hasn’t been seen for quite some time.

Considering that the original Breath of the Wild is one of the highest-rated video games ever created, it’s silly to think that the hype around the sequel is inferior to much more obscure games such as Hytale and Off the Grid. Regardless, this list gives fans some insight into the games that people want to know more about, and it will be interesting to see how many of these games manage to live up to the hype.