Research claims to identify the most popular modern video game consoles in European countries

A recent study conducted by an online gaming website revealed the most popular consoles of the latest generation in 47 countries. The study compared Google search results for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and the results seem to be consistent with sales data for the three consoles.

As the long-term struggle for dominance in the very lucrative gaming console market continues among the “big three” companies, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Nintendo’s hybrid portable Switch console have gained popularity all over the world to one degree or another. All three consoles host exclusive releases of several of the best-selling franchises, such as the Halo series from Xbox, most of the Final Fantasy games for Sony’s PlayStation, the Mario and Zelda franchises from Nintendo, and many others.

The Cribbage Challenge gaming site, which hosts online cribbage matches against opponents with artificial intelligence, has become interested in the popularity of the main consoles in 47 European countries. The study used Google Trends to compare the number of search queries for consoles in each country over the past 12 months, which is a fairly simple method of measuring public interest in specific topics over time. The study found that the Nintendo Switch console became the most popular console, topping the results in 24 countries, including France, Spain and the Netherlands. PlayStation 5 followed the leader in popularity in 20 countries, including Germany and Norway. Despite the fact that Xbox Series X sales have surpassed PS5 sales over the past three quarters, Microsoft’s console has lagged far behind it, coming out on top in only 3 countries: Hungary, Kosovo and the UK.

These results are mostly consistent with the sales figures of each console, although the Nintendo Switch also has a time advantage, as there are several years more than the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. A solid 108 million units of the Nintendo Switch have been sold. Since 2017, and her most popular game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, has sold over 46 million copies. The PlayStation 5 has sold more than 20 million units since its release in 2020, despite a notorious shortage of inventory and a 44% decline in sales in Europe in the first half of 2022. As you can see from the search data, the Xbox Series X ranks last with about 15 million units sold since 2020.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X took longer than usual to gain popularity of the new generation of consoles, perhaps due to the fact that the vast majority of games released since their inception have been compatible with Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which eliminates the urgency of upgrading to the latest console. The rampant shortage of PS5 and Series X stocks along with the devastating pandemic is also likely contributing to such a slow pace of adoption.