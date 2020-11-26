Rescue 2: Russo brothers to film sequel in 2021

In a recent interview with the Comic Book website, Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that the filming of Rescue 2 (Extraction, in the original) is expected to happen in 2021. Even, the original Netflix production, starring Chris Hemsworth, has become one of the most watched the platform.

During the interview, the Russo brothers, who conceived the original idea of ​​the film and also produced it, took the opportunity to say that they are still developing the script for the sequel and having some meetings with the main photography department. According to them, all team members are eager to get back to work.

“We are in the script phase now, but we hope to film all of it next year,” said Joe Russo. “Netflix is ​​very excited,” he added about the production of the new film. Currently, the duo is preparing for the release of the feature Mosul. , which debuts on Netflix this Thursday (26).

As in Resgate, which was directed by Sam Hargrave, another newcomer leads the direction of the new film produced by the duo. Matthew Michael Carnahan has extensive experience with script development and was chosen to direct Mosul for his direct involvement with the plot.

“Finding passionate motors requires an incredible amount of vital force to make a film,” said Joe of the energy of the directors he has worked with today. “We needed a creative engine [in Rescue], someone who was really excited. Sam is a close friend and we work with him a lot at Marvel, ”he added.

For now, there are not many concrete details on what Rescue 2 is going to bring to the screens. So far, speculation has pointed out that the plot of the sequence will advance about two years in the narrative.

In addition to Hemsworth back in the lead, the expectation is that the partnership between the Russo brothers and Sam Hargrave will continue.

So far, no possible release date has been considered.



