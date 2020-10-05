Requirements for a Planet to be Habitable Explained

Scientists who want to reveal what we should pay attention to in the search for extraterrestrial life have determined what characteristics a super habitable planet with better conditions than Earth should have. Unfortunately, no planet has been discovered with all of the features yet determined.

Although the world is currently our only home, scientists and space agencies are working hard to change this situation in the distant future. Studies on this subject are mostly ‘2. Although it is about “discovering a world”, it is possible that there are planets even more “habitable” than Earth.

A new study led by Dirk Schulze-Makuch of Washington State University and published in Astrobiology reveals the characteristics of ‘super habitable’ planets that scientists should focus on and two dozen planets that may have better conditions for life than Earth.

Earth may not be the most livable planet

All of the 24 planets mentioned in the study are located at a distance of more than 100 light-years from Earth. Nevertheless, according to Schulze-Makuch, the study has presented targets for NASA’s James Web Space Telescope, the LUVIOR observatory and the European Space Agency’s PLATO Space Telescope.

“We’re going to get more information from the next generation of space telescopes. That’s why it’s important to choose the right goals. ” Schulze-Makuch stated that the focus should be on planets with the most favorable conditions for complex / developed life, while the studies should not be limited to planets with conditions similar to Earth, and that there may be more habitable planets than Earth.

A warmer, more ‘watery’, older, larger, and heavier planet could offer a better life than Earth

G-type stars like the sun; It has a relatively short lifespan of less than 10 billion years. Scientists know that it takes up to 4 billion years for a complex life to emerge on Earth, that is, it almost consumes the half-life of the Sun, so a planet orbiting a G-type star can consume its life until it develops complex life even if it has the appropriate conditions. . According to scientists, K-type stars, whose lifetimes range between 20 billion and 70 billion years, have a much longer lifespan that will allow a complex life to develop.

Another criterion that scientists looked at for fitness is size and mass. According to scientists, a planet 10 percent larger than Earth could have much more land where life could thrive. In addition, according to scientists, a planet with 1.5 times more mass than the Earth can both maintain its internal heat for longer and protect its atmosphere longer with stronger gravity.

As you all know, water is the number one key to life. In addition, it is a fact that we all know that the diversity of life is higher in tropical regions where temperature and humidity are higher than other parts of the world. Therefore, scientists think that a planet with slightly more water and temperature than Earth might be better at supporting complex life.

Schulze-Makuch, who also received assistance from astronomer Rene Heller from the Max Planck Solar System Research Institute and Edward Guinan from Villanova University, stated that none of the 24 planets that are thought to have better living conditions than Earth meet all the criteria we have explained above. Earth may be the “most livable planet” for us as we have not yet found life on another planet other than Earth. But Schulze-Makuch’s research can be an important aid in what to look out for when studying exoplanets.



