Republican Senator Johnson caught in Covid-19 in the USA

It was announced that Ron Johnson, Republican Senator of the State of Wisconsin in the USA, was caught in a new type of coronavirus (Covid-19).

In the statement made by Johnson’s office, it was noted that one of the people contacted by the senator revealed that he was infected with the virus in the test he had done after the Kovid-19 test was positive.

It was stated that Senator Johnson was asymptomatic and in good health.

The number of Republican Senators who tested positive increased to 5

With Johnson, the number of Republican senators who have tested positive for Kovid-19 so far has increased to 5.

Previously, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and Utah Senator Mike Lee had announced that the Kovid-19 tests were positive.



