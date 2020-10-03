Republican Senator also caught coronavirus

In the USA, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of the state of Wisconsin was caught in coronavirus. With Johnson, the number of Republican senators who tested positive for coronavirus rose to 5. US President Donald Trump also announced yesterday that he had coronavirus.

In the statement made from Johnson’s office, it was noted that one of the people contacted by the senator revealed that he was infected with the virus in the test he had done after the Kovid-19 test was positive.

GOOD HEALTH

It was stated that Senator Johnson was asymptomatic and in good health.

RISE TO 5

With Johnson, the number of Republican senators who have tested positive for Kovid-19 so far has increased to 5.

Previously, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and Utah Senator Mike Lee had announced that the Kovid-19 tests were positive.

