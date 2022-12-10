Representative of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Responds to Criticism of Their Documentary Series on Netflix

With the release of “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been criticized for their decision to make a documentary series about their lives after leaving the widely publicized royal family. The show documents the couple’s relationship and their decision to move to the United States. However, this criticism about the fact that they went into private life and made a show of their lives was clarified by one of the couple’s representatives, stating that when Meghan Markel and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties, they did not cite privacy as the reason. care.

A statement was published by ET from the Duke and Duchess’ global spokesperson, it said:

The Duke and Duchess have never cited confidentiality as a reason for refusal. This distorted narrative was intended to silence the couple. In fact, their statement on the decision to step back says nothing about confidentiality and confirms their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any other sentence speaks to the key point of this series.

It’s true, privacy was not mentioned in the couple’s official statement about their departure, which was posted on Sussex Royal’s Instagram in 2020. It talked about the couple stepping back from their roles as senior royals, and they explained that their son was one of the main reasons to take this step back. They also wrote about the division of their time between the United States and the United Kingdom, writing:

This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with respect for the royal tradition in which he was born, and will also give our family the opportunity to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity.

You can read their full statement from 2020 here:

The global spokesperson continued his statement, saying that the couple “decided to share their story on their own terms” and that the “tabloid media” had caused a “completely false narrative.”

This documentary series has attracted a lot of attention, as did Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

In the trailers of “Harry and Meghan”, as well as in the first episodes, old footage is used, for example, the scandalous interview of Princess Diana, to show the audience how harshly the media treated them. Along with their decision to leave the royal family and talk about how the press treated them, some other important conclusions from Harry and Meghan’s stories revolve around how the couple met, the influence of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, on him, and the couple’s relationship with other members of the royal family.

The first volume of “Harry and Meghan” is already available for streaming on a Netflix subscription, and the second part is scheduled for 2022 and will be released on December 15.