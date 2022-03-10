Reports Attract Attention! What Level Will The Metaverse Market Be At By 2030?

Grand View Research has published a report on the metaverse. The report points to some optimistic figures for the entertainment landscape, with a potential market size of $678.8 billion by 2030.

Metaverse in 2030

Research data published by Grand View Research shows that the metaverse market could be worth $678.8 billion by 2030. In 2021, this figure was estimated at $38.85 billion, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.4% over ten years.

Insights from the report are in line with the world’s view of the metaverse, and many within the industry believe it will be an important part of the entertainment landscape going forward. The report states that the evolution of the digital world over the Internet, along with the growth of AR, VR and MR, will support the expansion of the metaverse.

Grand View Research points to decentralized projects of Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, as well as Decentraland and The Sandbox as specific examples. All of them now have large user bases and collectively over 600 million active monthly users.

The firm also identified growing demand for digital assets and expanding B2B and B2C opportunities as drivers for the metaverse. However, the report also noted that as the world becomes increasingly digital, cyberattacks will be a major concern.

Interest in Metaverse Falls

As many established tech firms like Meta and Microsoft are pouring resources into metaverse development, it’s not surprising to see this market growing. Analysts are seeing the metaverse as an area for improvement as companies seek to create new ways to engage with big franchise fans.

For example, Disney recently announced that it is stepping into this space and could potentially build an amusement park in the metaverse. On the other hand, Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard and will consider using its extensive IP catalog to increase its offering in the industry.

However, some innovations for NFTs and the metaverse seem to be fading. Google Trends data earlier this month shows interest in the space is falling. However, with the metaverse companies announcing new developments in this field, this situation may be reversed.