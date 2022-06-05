Reporter suggests the Patriots switch positions in the first round

Barring drastic changes, N’KIL Harry’s time in New England may be coming to an end.

Since being selected at number 32 in the 2019 NFL Draft, the wide receiver has scored 57 goals for 598 yards and four touchdowns during his career. He finished his third season with only a dozen receptions.

As a result, ESPN’s Mike Reiss called the 24-year-old a “slim chance” of making the team this season. Nevertheless, he offered Harry a potential way to revive his Patriot career one last time.

“Harry’s best chance is to ask about a possible switch to tight end to compete with [Devin] Asiasi and [Dalton] Keane as TE3 after Hunter Henry and Johnna Smith.”

That offer also seems unlikely, since a 225-pound receiver would probably have to gain significant weight to compete in the tight end. But even then, he would have to knock out a couple of picks in the third round of 2020 to get third-tier duties.

However, the Patriots did not express much confidence in Harry’s progress when they acquired De’Vante Parker is with the Miami Dolphins and Taikuan Thornton was selected in the second round. Most likely, they will overtake Harry on the depth chart along with Jacobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

Reiss also noted that Harry did not report to the team’s voluntary off-season program. Let’s see if he listens to the advice, but a change of situation may be the next step before changing positions.