Reportedly, the release of Top Gun: Maverick Streaming Depends on Tom Cruise

According to Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni, the release date of the streaming release of Top Gun: Maverick depends on Tom Cruise’s decision. 36 years after the events of Tony Scott’s classic 1986 film “The Best Shooter,” the long-awaited sequel tells the story of Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who returns to the “Best Shooter” program to train a new generation of fighter pilots. Among them is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of the late RIO Maverick and Goose’s best friend, who forces him to confront his past.

Tom Cruise returns to lead the cast of “Maverick” in the role of the award-winning test pilot, along with his partner in the film “The Best Shooter” Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as the Ice Man in a short but significant cameo role. The rest of the cast consists entirely of newcomers to the franchise, including Miles Teller as the Rooster, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Monica Barbaro. The head of Oblivion, Joseph Kosinski, reunites with the sequel Cruise on the Top Gun, becoming the director of the script, which Christopher McQuarrie from Mission had a hand in creating: impossible.” Since its release in theaters on May 27, Top Gun: Maverick has been showered with praise for its breathtaking aerial scenes and surprisingly heartfelt plot. Meanwhile, it surpassed box office expectations, breaking numerous records on the way to becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

In his podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni, the Hollywood insider shared updated information about the release date of Top Gun: Maverick in streaming mode. Belloni said that the decision to release the sequel to Top Gun in streaming mode does not depend on Paramount, but on Cruz, who seems to have full control. Read below what Belloni shared:

The last thing I saw with Paramount was that the window is 120 days, but Paramount would like to go back to Tom Cruise and negotiate a shorter window to get some of the revenue from home video, whether it’s premium video on demand, whether it’s on their Paramount+ streaming service, has not yet been determined. I know that Paramount would really like this movie to appear on the streaming service as soon as possible. But if he keeps playing in theaters like he is now, Tom Cruise really has no incentive to agree to it other than money, and he has a lot of faith in the theater ecosystem, and he controls this movie in his deal.

If Belloni’s report is correct, Top Gun: Maverick will likely remain in theaters exclusively for 120 days, which is a huge window even by pre-pandemic standards. For most of 2021 and 2022, Paramount stuck to a 45-day theatrical window for releases such as A Quiet Place Part II, Jackass Forever, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Scream. Given that Cruz earns a gross income from the first dollar and has enormous control over his projects as a producer, it’s not difficult for a movie star to keep Top Gun: Maverick in theaters for as long as he can.

This is bad news for those who want to see Top Gun: Maverick as early as possible, but a very nice update for those who cherish the theatrical experience, as Cruz does. He and his film partners went through a grueling flight training program to make the film as practical and realistic as possible, avoiding computer graphics and green screens at all costs. “The Best Shooter: Maverick” is a film created specifically for theatrical productions, so it should reap the benefits for as long as possible.