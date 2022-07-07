Report: What it will take for the US to bring Britney Griner home

On Thursday it became known that Britney Griner pleaded guilty to drug smuggling.

“I want to plead guilty, Your Honor,” Griner said in court. “But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

According to ESPN T.J. Quinn, pleading guilty to these steeds is a strict strategy from Camp Griner. After all, he said that 99 percent of criminal cases in Russia end with a guilty verdict.

“As we reported, the sources said they expected this. This is a strategy,” Quinn wrote. “Maybe she did what she was accused of, and maybe she didn’t. But there was a confession that it didn’t matter: she was going to be found guilty. during the exchange of prisoners.”

Quinn reports that Griner needed to “plead guilty” before Russia would even consider sending her home. Well, that tick has been removed.

It is currently unclear whether Griner’s decision will speed up this process.

The Russian authorities claim that Griner had cannabis oil in her luggage at the airport near Moscow. They also accused her of smuggling a narcotic substance.

The White House recently issued a statement regarding the situation with Griner. The Government says it is currently working on her release.