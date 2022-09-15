Report: US Government Unhappy with Britney Griner News

Over the past month, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson has been trying to negotiate the possible release of Britney Griner from Russia. Well, the Biden administration wants this to stop as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, the official representative of the National Security Council, John Kirby, issued a statement calling on external forces not to interfere in this situation.

“Our message is that individuals should not be in Moscow at all right now and that individuals cannot negotiate on behalf of the United States government,” Kirby said via ABC.

It is believed that outside interference could potentially complicate Griner’s release from Russia.

“We are concerned that anything short of further negotiations through an established channel could interfere with our efforts to free Paul Whelan and Britney Griner,” Ned Price said.

Griner’s lawyer Maria Blagovolina recently reported that the two-time Olympic champion is worried about her future.

“Britney is stressed and very worried about the future,” Blagovolina said.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow in February.

The United States discussed a potential prisoner exchange with Russia. At the moment, a deal is just around the corner.