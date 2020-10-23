Report: Tom Hanks is featured in the first movie trailer

Universal Pictures released today (22) the trailer for Relatos do Mundo, a new period drama starring Tom Hanks. The video shows the actor interacting with young German actress Helena Zengel, who lives a girl who will be returned to biological uncles after being raised by the Native American Kiowa tribe. Check out the preview below.

Relatos do Mundo is based on the novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles, and takes place five years after the end of the Civil War. Hanks plays Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran who now works as a storyteller, traveling from town to town to bring some news as well. Passing through Texas, he meets a 10-year-old girl (Helena Zengel) who was taken by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of his own. Kidd decides to put her under his protection and return her to his home, venturing into the unforgiving landscape.

Directed by Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips), who signs the script alongside Luke Davies (Lion: A Journey Home), the cast of the film also features Elizabeth Marvel, Ray McKinnon and Mare Winningham.

Relatos do Mundo is scheduled to premiere on December 25, 2020.



