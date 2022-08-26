Report: the selection of the first round of 2021 may be published in the near future

Over the past few years, it seems that no football team has had a worse first-round pick than the Las Vegas Raiders.

Many of the players selected in the first round over the past five years are no longer on the list. In the near future, another former first-round player may join this growing list.

According to a report by Vincent Bonsignor of the Las Vegas Review Journal, former Alabama star Alex Leatherwood is struggling to keep his place on the list.

Bonsignor said the team might even cut him down soon.

“These options include transferring Leatherwood from tackle back to Garda, where he spent most of his rookie season, being traded or fired,” he said.

Here’s more on why Las Vegas can move on, via Review Journal:

Leatherwood had a good chance to earn a starting role with the right tackle, but he lost to Brandon Parker, Thayer Manford and Jermaine Elemunor during training camp and played poorly against the Dolphins in the Raiders’ third preseason game last weekend. His inability to get to work and his obvious difficulties create a dim future for Leatherwood with the Raiders.

Will the Raiders withdraw from their first-round pick in 2021?