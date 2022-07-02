Report: Raptors Won’t Include Scotty Barnes in Exchange Package for Kevin Durant

At least one member of the Toronto Raptors team cannot participate in the Kevin Durant trade.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet:

Toronto is still insisting that rookie of the year Scotty Barnes not participate in any package they offer [for Kevin Durant].

Grange says the Raptors are not only “hiding” when it comes to making a deal for the Brooklyn Nets superstar, but the team also believes it can make up the best trade package to get CD in the north.

It is reported that the two-time NBA champion told the Nets that his two main destinations will be the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

It is no coincidence that last season they took first place in the league.

The Raptors will most likely involve Scotty Barnes in the negotiations. But for obvious reasons, Toronto wants to keep its former fourth overall pick and a rookie team member.