Report: New Details of Tom Brady’s Mysterious Absence

Despite the fact that Tom Brady is missing precious training time, everything seems to be fine.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Brady’s 10-day absence from camp was pre-planned and then approved by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also reports that everything is fine with the Brady family.

It’s been four days since head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady would take a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. During that announcement, Bowles also said Brady would be back after August 20.

“He’ll be back somewhere in Tennessee,” Bowles said. “He’s going to do some personal stuff. We talked about this before the start of the training camp. We allocated this time because he wanted to get into the game, establish chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing that he would not play the first two games.”

Brady will have a chance to play in the Bucks’ final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on August 27.

After this game, preparations for the regular season will begin, as the Bucks will face the Dallas Cowboys on September 11.