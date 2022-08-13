On Saturday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers received bad news about one of their receivers.

It is reported that Todest Crawford, a former LSU comittee who transferred to the Huskers, will miss an extended period of time. According to head coach Scott Frost, Crawford suffered a knee injury in training.

“Scott Frost has confirmed that WR Decoldest Crawford was injured last week and will be out for an ‘extended’ period of time,” Huskers reporter Sean Callahan said.

Crawford—for obvious reasons—was one of the most popular recruits in his recruitment cycle. Having originally decided to play in the SEC, he decided that Nebraska was the right place for him.

Shortly after he signed with Huskers, he got the perfect name, image, and semblance of a deal with a local HVAC SOS Heating & Cooling company.

Hopefully he can get back to 100 percent and help the Huskers compete for the bowl game.