Report: Matthew Berry has already got 1 favorite – The Spun: what’s trending in the sports world today

One network is already a favorite to bring in former ESPN analyst Matthew Berry.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, NBC is currently the favorite to get Berry after he left ESPN on Monday.

Berry worked at ESPN for 15 years before deciding to part ways with the company. During this time, he became the network’s leading analyst in the field of fantasy sports.

Marchand writes that NBC may use Berry to try to promote Peacock, as well as on television and on the website.

Given how many people play fantasy football every year, Berry’s participation in Sunday Night Football would most likely be an unfortunate decision. This is usually the most viewed game of the day, and a lot of people listen to his advice.

We’ll need to see if NBC can officially land it in the coming days/weeks.